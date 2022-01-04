PTI gave wrong information to ECP about funding: report

The scrutiny report said the SBP’s bank statement showed that the PTI received funding of Rs1.64 billion. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Scrutiny report about Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s foreign funding on Tuesday revealed that the PTI provided incorrect information to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the donation money it had received.

The scrutiny report alleged that the PTI hid its 53 bank accounts in its assets details submitted to the ECP. It said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had revealed that the PTI had 65 bank accounts, while the party had only declared 12 bank accounts before the election commission.

The report said the SBP’s bank statement showed that the PTI received funding of Rs1.64 billion. While, it had apprised the election commission, in the years 2008/2009 and 2012/13, that the PTI received funding of Rs1.33 billion.

Addressing media outside the ECP office in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said a scrutiny committee had been formed to probe funding of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

“I have no doubt that when the investigation report on foreign funding of parties would be made public then the entire nation would see that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) collected the money in the most transparent way. And when it comes to collecting money, people have blind faith in Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Asad Umar said.

Assuring to extend full cooperation to the ECP in the foreign funding case, the minister assured that the PTI had complete details of its funding.