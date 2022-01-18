Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:25 pm

PTI issues show-cause notice to disgruntled MNA Noor Alam Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan. Image: APP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan for censuring the party and its leadership in the National Assembly (NA) session last week.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak issued the notice to the lawmaker and directed him to submit his response by January 24.

The notice comes with a warning of action against Alam if he fails to submit a response within the stipulated time.

Last week in the NA session, the MNA had criticised the incumbent government for ignoring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read more: PTI’s Nowshera crisis

He said that names of lawmakers on the first three rows of treasury benches should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL). He had also strongly criticised the incumbent government over the shortage of gas and power in the Peshawar district.

As the news regarding issuance of the show-cause notice surfaced on media, the disgruntled lawmaker took to his Twitter account and announced that he stood by his comments.

“Pakistan comes first for me party/politics comes second, I believe in accountability I still stand by the statement that I give that all three rows plus advisors should be put on ECL. Some personalities come first for me Pakistan comes first Pakistan Zindabad,” he said in a tweet posted on January 16.

Read more: Legislation on mini-budget, SBP continues to echo in National Assembly

In another tweet posted on Tuesday morning, Alam reaffirmed that he will raise his voice in the Parliament no matter what.

“Why are people upset when I said put the names of front three rows on ECL and they should be made accountable for the misery of the people of Pakistan [who] are facing price hike of sugar, flour ghee, medicine, electricity, petrol. I will raise my voice no matter what in Parliament,” said Noor.

