PTI MNA Najib Haroon highest taxpayer among parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA from Karachi Najib Haroon paid Rs140.7 million in taxes—the highest income taxpayer for 2019.

According to the Parliamentarians Tax Directory for the tax year 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs98,549,59 in income tax while Asad Umar deposited an income tax of Rs4,272,426.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser paid Rs555,794, Asif Ali Zardari Rs2,218,229, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Rs5,35,243 and Farrukh Habib Rs4,05,477.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan paid Rs12,11,661 as income tax while Khurram Dastgir Khan paid Rs91,736, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Rs52, 817, Moonis Elahi Rs65,34251, Akhtar Mengal Rs2,66,784, Hammad Azhar Rs 29,025, Muhammad Mian Soomro Rs 187,694, Najeeb Haroon 14,07,49,768, Qasim Khan Suri Rs149,141, Murad Saeed Rs86,606, Noor Alam Khan Rs82,311, Omar Ayub Khan Rs9,57,497, Pervez Khattak Rs12,57,461, Riaz Fatyana Rs194,510, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Rs4,871,277, Shehryar Afridi Rs53,876, Mehnaz Akber Aziz Rs1,353,660, Musarrat Asif Khawaja Rs1,922,463, Senator Farogh Nasim Rs42,85201, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Rs1,555,493, Senator Mohsin Aziz Rs7,10,538, Senator Faisal Vawda Rs1,162,429, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Rs1,399,327, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood Rs32,280,549, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla Rs1,619,276, Senator Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin Rs26,627,737 and Senator Taj Haider Rs33,303.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif paid income tax of Rs82,42,662 while Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar paid income tax of Rs2,000.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah paid tax of Rs1,921,914, Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid tax of Rs66,258 while Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo paid tax of Rs10, 61,770.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani did not pay any tax in the year 2019, neither did Senators Pulwasha Khan and Quratulain Marri of the PPP.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP paid Rs93,400 in taxes.

Senator Musadik Malik of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz deposited a tax of Rs 175,509 in 2019.

MQM’s Faisal Subzwari paid Rs2,000 in income tax while Senator Khalida Ateeb paid just Rs315 rupees as income tax.