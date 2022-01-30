PTI to form govt in Sindh post 2023 elections, claims Asad Umar

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the government in Sindh post 2023 elections.

Talking to the media in Karachi on Sunday, he said the province is being ruled by dacoits for the past 13 years.

He said the cruelty with the people of Sindh for the past 13 years is disheartening while adding the prevailing ‘parchi system’ has destroyed hope among the youth.

“The youth cannot get jobs until they have a parchi. It doesn’t end on jobs but continue for transfers as well,” he commented.

The minister said there is no governance in Sindh and the people are living in abysmal conditions compared to other provinces.

Umar said PTI is trying its best to strengthen the party in Sindh and work in this regard has started in an organised manner.