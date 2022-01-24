FM Qureshi predicts PTI win in next general election

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the PTI government has awakened the dormant conscience of the world community over the ongoing Indian atrocities in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering in Multan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also raised awareness among the international community on the issue of Islamophobia.

The Foreign Minister said today the whole world is appreciating Pakistan’s successful foreign policy.

He said Pakistan also played a key role to avoid humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said the internal strife in Afghanistan could cause the migration of Aghan people towards Pakistan. However, due to the positive role played by Pakistan, the situation remained peaceful.

He said owing to the successful policies of the incumbent government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would return to people successfully in the 2023 general elections.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also claimed that his party would complete its current tenure and also return to government in the next term, owing to tackling historic and huge economic challenges.

During the fifth session of the live “Aap Ka Wazir Azam Aap Key Sath’ programme, he had said the public would not come out on the streets to save the corruption of opposition parties’ leaders.

PM Khan had also reiterated his resolve of not giving any NRO to those who have plundered the wealth of Pakistan.

The premier had said the opposition cannot blackmail to get an NRO from me. He said giving them an NRO will be treachery to Pakistan and he will not allow this. He had said he cannot give any NRO to criminals and dacoits.

Some media elements were spreading disappointment and hopelessness through fake news and negative propaganda, he had added.