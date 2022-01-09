Public toilets dilemma

More public toilets as well as awareness campaigns on proper use of such facilities are badly needed

ISLAMABAD: Sir Syed Ahmad Khan had once highlighted the importance of the flush system in the toilets of passenger ships while on his visit to the United Kingdom.

According to folklore, Sir Syed during his tour was most impressed to see how the flush system in the toilets of the ships worked.

This was more than a century ago. However, unfortunately the current situation in Pakistan’s cities regarding the usage of the public toilets presents a not too pleasing picture.

The workload of the janitorial staff is immense at the public toilets as generally they are supposed to clean them every time they get used.

Observers have also pointed out the lack of toilets in public places. Sadly, the facilities that do exist are not properly utilized by most members of the public.

A member of the janitorial staff, requesting anonymity, at the Metrobus service station of Rawalpindi-Islamabad has informed Bol News that the majority of the public toilet users aren’t aware of the norms of using this key facility.

He said the people need to be educated so that they could use the public toilets properly. This would result in better sanitation and public health.

Meanwhile, social activist Ajmal Taimori has called for “legal action” against all those who dirty the public toilets. He said strict rules and heavy fines can force the public to use the facility properly. He pointed out that people often relive themselves along walls or other open spaces. He added that the state also must build more public restrooms.

Moreover, he also called for public restrooms in shopping malls, hotels and restaurants.

Taimori highlighted that during the days of Haj, the government of Pakistan as a guide for pilgrims, advertises in the leading newspapers with regard to the proper ways of using public toilets. He said mostly people use commodes at the public facility in the squatting style, while many residents of the rural areas do not have any knowhow of the usage of proper toilets.

He urged the government to create awareness among the masses with regard to the proper usage of public toilets in order to provide clean facilities to the general public.

Clearly more public restrooms and mass media campaigns highlighting proper toilet usage and etiquettes can play a major role in improving public health. Sanitation is a basic right as per the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, while the state must play its role in educating the public about how to use public washrooms.