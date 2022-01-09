Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 03:13 pm

Punjab CM Buzdar ‘finally’ conducts aerial inspection of Murree after tragedy

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar conducts aerial inspection of Murree and adjoining areas. Image: Screengrab/ PTV

After widespread criticism, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar conducted an aerial inspection of disaster-hit Murree on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar, the chief secretary, Punjab Police Inspector General (IG), and other officials.

Read more: Army serves meals to 1,000, treats 300 snow-affected people: ISPR

The chief minister aerially viewed different rain and snow affected areas and reviewed relief and rescue activities. He also received briefings from the relief commissioner and board of revenue’s senior member on relief and rescue operations.

Punjab CM had drawn ire for not visiting Murree after the tragedy in which 22 stranded tourists, including women and children, died on Friday night in their vehicles due to harsh weather conditions.

Read more: About 700 vehicles evacuated from Murree last night: Shahbaz Gill

On Saturday, he had also attended a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter whilst the nation mourned the unfortunate deaths. He left the party meeting for Murree after receiving instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

