Punjab CM Buzdar ‘finally’ conducts aerial inspection of Murree after tragedy

After widespread criticism, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar conducted an aerial inspection of disaster-hit Murree on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar, the chief secretary, Punjab Police Inspector General (IG), and other officials.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب سردار عثمان بزدار اسلام آباد سے مری روانہ وزیر اعلی عثمان بزدار مری کے برفباری سے متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ کریں گے وزیر اعلی عثمان بزدار کو مری میں ریسکیو اینڈ ریلیف آپریشن کے بارے بریفنگ دی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/cv9yCR5DKC — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 9, 2022

The chief minister aerially viewed different rain and snow affected areas and reviewed relief and rescue activities. He also received briefings from the relief commissioner and board of revenue’s senior member on relief and rescue operations.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب کے حوالے سے کچھ بے بنیاد خبریں پھیلائی جانے رہی ہیں، جن میں حقائق کو توڑ مروڑ کر پیش کیا جا رہا ہے۔ اور افسوس یہ ہے کہ اس موقع پر بھی کچھ لوگ سیاست سے باز نہیں آئے۔ pic.twitter.com/H1uws9ji6L — Hasaan Khawar (@hasaankhawar) January 8, 2022

Punjab CM had drawn ire for not visiting Murree after the tragedy in which 22 stranded tourists, including women and children, died on Friday night in their vehicles due to harsh weather conditions.

