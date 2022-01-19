Punjab CM Usman Buzdar summons committee investigation Murree tragedy today

A man walks past vehicles stuck on a road following a blizzard that started on January 7 in Murree. Image: AFP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has summoned a meeting of the investigation committee probing the Murree incident on Wednesday.

The meeting to be chaired by the chief minister will be held at the CM House today.

On January 8, many tourists who flocked to the hill station to witness snowfall were stranded in their vehicles after a snowstorm, and 23 of them later died.

On January 9, Punjab CM had formed a seven-member committee that was supposed to furnish its report by January 17.

The committee was tasked to determine the causes and lapses that led to the Murree tragedy. After the deadline expired, the committee sought additional time to complete its probe.

The same investigation committee will submit its findings and recommendations before Buzdar today, in light of which actions against the culprits of the Murree tragedy are expected.

The committee members also visited Murree and recorded statements of the locals as part of the investigation and reviewed if the plan devised for snowfall season in Murree was implemented.

CM Buzdar had assured the nation that strict action would be taken against the respondent. Notably, the Punjab government had decided to make Murree a separate district following the tragic incident.