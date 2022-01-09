Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 05:00 pm

Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs0.8 million to heirs of each of the 22 people killed in the Murree tragedy, Bol news on Sunday reported quoting sources.

The sources said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar. The meeting was also attended by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Babar Hayat Tarar Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab and Punjab Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Read more: Murree declared ‘disaster area’ after at least 21 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall

The provincial government sanctioned total Rs17.6 million for those killed in Murree, they added.

Whereas, a total of Rs33.5 million had been allotted for those who lost their lives in yesterday’s rains, the sources said.

At least 22 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall, authorities had said on Saturday.

The people had died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said around 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night and all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

Read more: Sufficient fuel stock available at PSO outlets in Murree: Hammad

“Rawalpindi police, district administration, Pakistan Army men and our locals remained active throughout the night,” he tweeted adding that roads for traffic entering the hill town from Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed on Sunday too.

Read More

3 hours ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for official visits to Romania, Spain

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday left for Bucharest on...
4 hours ago
Army serves meals to 1,000, treats 300 snow-affected people: ISPR

MURREE: Media wing of armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
4 hours ago
Abuse behind closed doors

KARACHI: One could have envied Sualeha; she seemed to have a perfect...
4 hours ago
Pakistan breaks 1,500 mark in covid cases since October last year

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to strike the people as Pakistan...
5 hours ago
By the river

LAHORE: Situated on the bank of Ravi River, Lahore is known as...
5 hours ago
Sufficient fuel stock available at PSO outlets in Murree: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said sufficient fuel stock...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Khawaja Asif
9 mins ago
Khawaja Asif claims supporters of PTI also accepting govt’s failure

Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday asserted that...
Hybrid seeds
31 mins ago
Hybrid seeds availability in next two to three years

Growers of the basmati rice are likely to get the much-awaited hybrid...
Shaan Shahid rejects Bollywood offer
35 mins ago
Shaan Shahid shares why he refused a Bollywood film offer opposite Aamir Khan

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid disclosed why he refused a Bollywood film offer...
Saboor & Ali Ansari Nikkah
51 mins ago
Saboor & Ali: These adorable Nikkah highlights will surely leave you in awe

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600