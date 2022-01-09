Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs0.8 million to heirs of each of the 22 people killed in the Murree tragedy, Bol news on Sunday reported quoting sources.

The sources said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar. The meeting was also attended by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Babar Hayat Tarar Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab and Punjab Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Read more: Murree declared ‘disaster area’ after at least 21 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall

The provincial government sanctioned total Rs17.6 million for those killed in Murree, they added.

Whereas, a total of Rs33.5 million had been allotted for those who lost their lives in yesterday’s rains, the sources said.

At least 22 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall, authorities had said on Saturday.

The people had died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said around 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night and all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

Read more: Sufficient fuel stock available at PSO outlets in Murree: Hammad

“Rawalpindi police, district administration, Pakistan Army men and our locals remained active throughout the night,” he tweeted adding that roads for traffic entering the hill town from Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed on Sunday too.