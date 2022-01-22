Punjab govt, IWMI join hands to tackle water problems

The governor said providing clean drinking water to the people was a “mission of his life”. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has urged the international organisations working on water issues to come forward and help the Punjab government to address the issue of water scarcity – a matter of concern for all of us.

He said this while talking to Dr Mohsin Hafeez, International Water Management Institute (IWMI)’s Country Representative in Pakistan and Central Asia at the Governor House Lahore on Friday.

The governor said providing clean drinking water to the people was a “mission of his life”. For this purpose, he said, the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority had been providing clean drinking water to about eight million people of the province.

He said the quality of groundwater was also deplorable because of poor water management “so our government is trying hard for providing standardised water as it is directly linked to public health and quality of life.”

Clean drinking water would be provided to the people at their doorsteps so that they could be protected from water-borne diseases, he added.

He then highlighted the worrisome situation for an agricultural economy like Pakistan, where the real cause of water problems was a lack of data. Sarwar requested the IWMI country head to help prepare water data so that the government could tackle water problems.

Sarwar appreciated IWMI’s work in Pakistan while offering full support and collaboration between Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and IWMI Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohsin extended his personal and IWMI’s full support towards the Punjab government’s clean drinking water projects, and to oversee acute potable water supply problems in the province.

“Considering Pakistan’s acute potable water supply problems and government’s aspirations to achieve the targets for Sustainable Development Goals 6, it is high time for collaboration between the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and IWMI Pakistan,” he stressed.

Dr Mohsin also gave a detailed presentation regarding water issues in Punjab and intervention which could be used for the better management of both groundwater and surface water.

He assured that the IWMI-Pakistan would provide all research and technical support to the government for effectively tackling this challenge.