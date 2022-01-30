Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 11:58 pm

Quetta’s Red Zone opened for traffic after passage of 17 years

A view of lake in Quetta. Image: File

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo opened the Red Zone, which was closed for common traffic 17 years back, for the traffic at main Zarghoon Road on Sunday.

All barricades and hurdles have been removed by the authorities concerned and gates were opened for the people on the orders of the Chief Minister.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Mir Bezenjo appeared in the Red Zone and announced removal of all hurdlers from the Zarghoon Road area where all important offices, including Governor and Chief Minister Houses, Balochistan Civil Secretariat, Chief Secretary and IG police residences and many minister’s houses are located.

Common traffic including auto-rickshaws and other vehicles were not allowed whereas protests and demonstrations were also banned in the Red-Zone.

The Red-Zone was established in the area 17 years back in view of security concerns. A huge truck suicidal attack was carried out near the official residence of the Inspector General Police Balochistan, which claimed many lives.

The then IG police Mushtaq Sukhira escaped the attack while the IG house, some portions of Governor House were badly damaged.

Chief Minister Bizenjo has also ordered not to block roads for the traffic during his visit and traveling in the provincial capital Quetta and other areas of the province.

