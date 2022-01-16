Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 10:07 pm

Rain, snowfall forecast over hilly areas from Tuesday till Thursday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall over the hilly areas from Tuesday till Thursday and advised all the authorities concerned to remain vigilant.

A weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

Read more: 21 people died as government calls Pakistan Army to rescue tourists

Rain with snowfall is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram,

Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Tuesday to Thursday (morning). Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday night to Thursday.

Read more: Seven die, over 25 get injured in rain-related incidents

About the possible impacts of the rain, the PMD indicated that rain will be beneficial for the wheat crops in Barani areas. Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are also possible on Tuesday or Wednesday. The prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside.

 

Read More

6 hours ago
Pakistan condemns harassment of journalists, activists in IIOJK

Pakistan has condemned the increasing harassment, illegal arrests, and registration of fake...
6 hours ago
Iran returns 38 illegal Pakistani migrants trying to escape to Europe

Iranian authorities on Sunday returned 38 illegal Pakistani migrants, after arresting them...
6 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry rues that salaries of journalists not increased for several years

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday rued...
7 hours ago
600mn saplings on cards during spring plantation drive this year: Amin Aslam

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik...
8 hours ago
Opposition won't achieve dream of in-house change against PM: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said that the opposition will not...
9 hours ago
India didn’t send the wheat aid promised to be given to Afghanistan: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said that India...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned body in a cropped top and leggings
15 mins ago
Hailey Bieber flaunts her toned body in a cropped top and leggings

Hailey Bieber, a US model, and media personality left her fans in...
Kriti Sanon
15 mins ago
Kriti Sanon on being criticized for her nose, ‘I’m not a plastic doll’

Kriti Sanon has spoken up about how she has been criticized for...
Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success
44 mins ago
Singapore sports community says Beijing Winter Olympics will be a great success

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from the Singapore sports community expressed...
Libya calls for int'l cooperation against illegal migration
53 mins ago
Libya calls for int’l cooperation against illegal migration

TRIPOLI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Saturday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600