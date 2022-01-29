Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 05:13 pm

Rate of PCR test for Covid-19 detection slashed in Punjab

Health official collect swab samples from people to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi. Image: AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Saturday has fixed the maximum price of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of Covid-19 at Rs4,800, slashing it from Rs6,500.

According to a letter issued to all private laboratories, collection centres, and hospital labs of the province, the maximum price of the PCR test has been fixed at Rs 4,800 in the public interest.

Read more: COVID-19 cases continue to climb fast in Pakistan amid Omicron surge

Also, all these entities, providing the testing or sample collection facility, have been directed to implement the orders immediately and refrain from charging extra from the citizens willing to get themselves tested for the pandemic virus.

Read more: Karachi becomes worst-hit city in Pakistan after Covid surge

Moreover, the healthcare establishments have also been warned that violation of the order will entail penal consequences such as fines, suspension of services, deregistration from the PHC, and sealing of the facility.

“In order to ensure the directions, the authorised PHC officers will inspect and visit the hospitals, private laboratories, and collection centres from time to time,” warns the directive.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the issuance of the latest directions, the cost of the PCR test in Punjab was fixed at Rs 6,500 in July 2020.

