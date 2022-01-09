Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 09:52 am

Rescue, relief operation underway to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree

Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been cleared for traffic. Image: File

GALIYAT: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib on Sunday said the rescue and relief operation was underway to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree.

“Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been cleared for traffic,” he said talking to local news channel.

Read more: Army starts evacuating tourists stranded in Murree

He said rescue teams were busy to provide food, warm clothes, blankets and other necessities to the stranded tourists.

Pakistan Army troops have checked all stranded vehicles in Murree and shifted the affected people to relief camps, said media wing of armed forces.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Military Engineers troops and dozers were working to clear snow on Jheeka Gali-Kuldanna and Kuldanna-Barian roads.

Ten stranded dead bodies were also recovered from the vehicles. About 3,000 tourists were rescued in assistance with locals and Rescue 1122 and they were provided with food, water and first aid.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has again urged people to avoid visits to hilly areas in these days as all roads leading to Murree would remain closed till Sunday 9:00 pm.

Read more: Murree Live Updates: 21 people died as government calls Pakistan Army to rescue tourists

He said local residents could go to their houses by showing their Identity cards. The interior minister said the Punjab government had opened all rest houses to help the stranded tourists in Murree.

At least 21 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall, authorities said Saturday.

The people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town.

 

Read More

13 hours ago
Exclusive: In an interview with The Transgender Queen Kami Sid

In Pakistan, the transgender community has long been a focus of discrimination....
14 hours ago
ECP releases preliminary delimitation list for LG elections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The delimitation committee set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan...
14 hours ago
Shahid Afridi expresses grief over situation in Murree situation, blames government

Former Pakistan Cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi expressed grief over the...
14 hours ago
SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsaas Nashonuma Centre in Khanewal

ISLAMABAD: On the second day of visit to South Punjab, Special Assistant...
14 hours ago
Hira Tareen returns to drama with a differently-abled role

People with disabilities are underrepresented in cinema, which places them in a...
15 hours ago
PPP Punjab parliamentary leader blames PTI for deaths in Murree

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Beijing seals ‘bubble’ for Winter Olympics

Beijing sealed up its Winter Olympic "bubble" on Tuesday, preparing the Games...
5 mins ago
Tariq Saeed: Artist behind the art of Urdu commentary

Tariq Saeed, the sensational Urdu cricket commentator, was once a budding college-level...
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
7 mins ago
Breakaway stars of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22

Sport is played at different levels. From amateurs to professionals, hundreds and...
growth
7 mins ago
A year of growth without respite for common man

Just like the whole world, Pakistan’s economy also showed signs of recovery...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600