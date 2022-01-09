Rescue, relief operation underway to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree

Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been cleared for traffic. Image: File

GALIYAT: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib on Sunday said the rescue and relief operation was underway to evacuate stranded tourists in Murree.

“Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been cleared for traffic,” he said talking to local news channel.

He said rescue teams were busy to provide food, warm clothes, blankets and other necessities to the stranded tourists.

Pakistan Army troops have checked all stranded vehicles in Murree and shifted the affected people to relief camps, said media wing of armed forces.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Military Engineers troops and dozers were working to clear snow on Jheeka Gali-Kuldanna and Kuldanna-Barian roads.

Ten stranded dead bodies were also recovered from the vehicles. About 3,000 tourists were rescued in assistance with locals and Rescue 1122 and they were provided with food, water and first aid.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has again urged people to avoid visits to hilly areas in these days as all roads leading to Murree would remain closed till Sunday 9:00 pm.

