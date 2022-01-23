Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 01:26 pm

Robbers deprive 30 people of phones, other valuable items in one go

The biggest incident of mobile-snatching in the district central took place at a hotel of Karimabad area. Image: File

KARACHI: A group of robbers deprived more than 30 people of their mobile phones, money and other valuable items in one go in Karachi, Bol news reported on Sunday.

The biggest incident of mobile-snatching in the district central took place at a hotel of Karimabad area.

Five robbers wearing masks snatched the valuable items worth millions of rupees at gunpoint from the people who had come to take tea. The robbers had come on two bikes and after the robbery they easily fled from the site.

SHO Azizabad Farrukh Hashmi said the street criminals had come from Moosa Colony. He said as soon as police received the information they reached at the site and contacted few of the victims for information.

He said further investigation was underway while a case had been registered against unknown suspects on behalf of the victims.

On December 6, 2021, two robbers were killed in a joint operation of Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and New Karachi Industrial Area Police.

A press release issued by the police had said that the accused resorted to indiscriminate fire on the police party as soon as they saw the law enforcers. In return, police had retaliated the fire, killing two dacoits on the spot while arrested the one, who got seriously injured. However, a passerby was also injured in the exchange of fire.

