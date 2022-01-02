Rs34bn will be transferred to provinces from new Finance Bill: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the government imposed track and trace taxation system on cigarette sector that was already imposed on the sugar sector.

“Rs34 billion would be transferred to the provinces as per 18th amendments from the new tax collection finance bill,” Farrukh Habib said talking to a private news channel.

He said that various sectors were not registered on tax system but the government wanted to document all those sectors to collect the taxes in future.

The minister said the dynamic leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan had set the various example for the other rulers including health card for low income segments of the society, Ehsaas Ration card, and construction of around 10 new universities in the different parts of the country.

In a tweet on January 1, Farrukh Habib had said that record tax collection of Rs2,920 billion by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with an increase of 32% in the second quarter of the current financial year reflected the best economic activities in the country.

رواں مالی سال کی دوسری سہ ماہی میں FBRکی جانب سے 32%اضافہ کیساتھ 2920ارب کی ریکارڈ ٹیکس وصولیاں بہترین معاشی سرگرمیوں کی عکاسی کررہی ہے

یہ 2633ارب کے ٹیکس ہدف سےبھی 287ارب زیادہ ہے۔گزشتہ سال اسی مدت میں2204ارب کاٹیکس اکٹھا ہوا تھا

صرف دسمبر کے مہینے میں600ارب کا ٹیکس اکٹھا کیاگیا pic.twitter.com/AnBvvl6qI0 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 1, 2022

He had said that collected amount was Rs 287 billion more than the tax target of Rs2,633 billion.

The minister said that in the same period last year, Rs2,204 billion tax were collected. He said that Rs 600 billion tax had been collected in December 2021 alone.