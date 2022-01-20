Rs40bn embezzled from PM’s Covid-19 relief fund, claims Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday claimed that Rs40 billion were embezzled from the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Addressing media in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said that there was no record of several affairs, including the relief fund.

“The cabinet rejected the report of its own auditor general, which was issued on the directive of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government did not submit any reply over it,” she said.

The PML-N spokesperson said that irregularities worth Rs1.38 billion were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s coronavirus relief fund too.

According to her, fake payments of Rs296 million were made, while the procurement of cheap products was made at high rates. She said the auditor general’s report mentioned the word of corruption for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“A contract of Rs79 million was given to a Karachi-based company. A contract of 0.4 million RMA kits was given to such a company that was not eligible. The contract of antigens kits was also given to such a company that submitted fake documents. A laboratory in Islamabad was given a contract that was incapable to fulfill it.

“X-ray machines’ films and kits were not provided to hospitals. There is no verification of payment of Rs368.7 million. Nobody knows who has pocketed this money,” she said.

She blamed that blue-eyed people of the government were given contracts in KP and that the contract for the oxygen cylinders was also expensive.