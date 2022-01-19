Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:23 pm

Rule of law government’s top priority: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar distributed protection kits to doctors in Multan

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the rule of law and constitution is the priority of the government.

He stated this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Sangla Hill Bar Association (SHBA) officials at Governor House in Lahore. SHBA President Arfat Zulfiqar, Vice President Tarir Mahmood Pannu, Secretary Amer Hussain Kalon, Senior Member Mian Hamd, and others were also present on the occasion.

The governor said the opposition parties should support the government on judicial reforms, adding that the lawyers have a significant role in dispensing justice.

“The steps being taken by the government to reform the institutions are unprecedented in the past. Strong and prosperous Pakistan is the foremost goal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government,” he asserted.

Sarwar said the societies where justice doesn’t prevail never prosper and added that the incumbent government has been pursuing the policy of establishing rule of law in the country from the first day.

He added that the PTI-led government believes in transparency and supremacy of merit through complete removal of political interference from the institutions so that Pakistan can move forward.

The governor said the government is working on judicial reforms and want to take the opposition parties along in this matter. However, he lamented that the opposition parties are not cooperating with the government in this regard.

He urged the opposition parties to go beyond political and personal interests and support the government in legislation in the interest of the country so Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal could be built.

He said Pakistan was on the verge of economic bankruptcy when PTI assumed power. However, the governor added that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to strengthen the country economically despite the crisis fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarwar said, “Today, international organisations are also appreciating the steps taken by the Pakistani government in the economic sector.”

Ruling out the possibility of early elections in the country, he said the government and its allies are on the same page. The governor added that the elections will be held on time and the country will get strengthened democratically.

