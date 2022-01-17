Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Obaid Abrar Khan

17th Jan, 2022. 06:22 pm

SC grants bail to suspect arrested in drug smuggling case

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted bail to a suspect who was arrested for allegedly smuggling 3.5kilogrammes (kgs) hashish.

The suspect, Muhammad Saqib, was booked in Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the apex court granted him bail against the surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over the poor investigation in the case. Justice Faiz Issa remarked that the innocents get convicted due to poor investigation whereas real culprits get bails. “No one sees the flaws of the prosecution. Everyone complains to the court,” he remarked.

He said that most first information reports (FIRs) claim that drugs were recovered from the suspects at general checkpoints.

“Why don’t the police record videos of the suspects at such checkpoints? What will happen if any of them denies that I was not present at the scene?” Justice Issa questioned.

He remarked that even a two-year-old child has started using a mobile phone nowadays, adding that every policeman also keeps the gadget. “I still do not understand why the pictures of the suspects are not captured at the moment,” he said.

He asked if the prosecution leaves the errors to support the suspects and questioned, “Is the job of the prosecution is to evade the courts?”

He remarked that the police seized hashish from the suspect at a random checkpoint without information and filed a challan without providing details of the vehicle’s owner.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the excise department has been asked to provide details of the owner.

To this, Justice Issa asked if the excise department was in Pakistan or the UK that the details have not been received yet. The court expressed surprise that the excise department has not responded to the police yet and asked if a case has been filed against it.

