Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:39 pm

SC recognised status of Ravi Urban Development Authority, says CEO Imran Amin

Imran Amin

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin. Image: Mohsin Raza/Bol News

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin has said that they respect the courts and are legally looking at the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the RUDA project.

In a joint statement after a meeting with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Punjab, Hassan Khawar, at RUDA’s head office on Tuesday, Amin said that the court’s decision was misrepresented in the media.

He claimed that the top court has recognised the status of RUDA in its verdict. “Instructions were given to run the projects better,” he added.

During the meeting, the SACM said, “We will comply with the court’s order and RUDA will continue to work in the light of the court’s decision.” while adding, “This project is a milestone for a bright future for the country and the nation.”

“Additionally, cities with world-class facilities are being built, projects like RUDA are essential for population control in big cities, elimination of environmental pollution, and provision of better facilities,” SACM said.

Furthermore, RUDA CEO said that the development work on the Ravi project is in full swing, adding that the project will provide a top-notch standard of living to the citizens of Pakistan.

