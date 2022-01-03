SC summons IG Punjab, RPO Gujranwala over delay in arrest of accused

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Monday summoned Punjab inspector general and regional police officer Gujranwala over the delay in the arrest of an accused whose bail plea was rejected by the courts two years ago.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial at the Lahore Registry heard the bail petition of ​​Irfan, an accused in an attempt to murder case. The court expressed its displeasure on accused remaining free despite his bail plea getting rejected two years ago.

The court reprimanded the investigation officer of the case for not giving a satisfactory answer. Additional Prosecutor General Khurram Khan said that the investigation officer showed negligence and carelessness. According to the public prosecutor, the court orders for the arrest of the accused were not followed.

The apex court rejected Irfan’s pre-arrest bail petition and ordered his immediate arrest. The court has also directed IG Punjab and RPO Gujranwala to appear before the bench on Tuesday over non-compliance with court orders.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against accused Irfan in Alipur Police Station of Muzaffargarh and it is alleged that the accused opened fire and injured Muzaffar Iqbal.

His pre-arrest bail petitions were dismissed by the concerned sessions court and the Lahore High Court. But he was not arrested by the police despite the lapse of two years.