SC suspends LHC’s decision of scrapping Ravi Riverfront project
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Monday suspended the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the scraping of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP), Bol News reported.
The apex court has allowed the government to continue development work on the land it has already acquired. It has also allowed the government to continue planning for the project.
Last week, the LHC had scrapped the RRUDP, ruling that the agricultural land can’t be acquired for the project.
The RRUDP is an urban development megaproject in Lahore that runs along the Ravi River. It includes the construction of a 40,000-hectare (100,000-acre) planned city and rehabilitation of the Ravi River into a perennial freshwater body. It is expected to be the largest riverfront in the world when finished. As of January 2021, it had attracted the US $8 billion in foreign investment.
