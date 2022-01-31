Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
SC suspends LHC’s decision of scrapping Ravi Riverfront project

Supreme Court of Pakistan building in Islamabad. Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Monday suspended the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the scraping of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP), Bol News reported.

The apex court has allowed the government to continue development work on the land it has already acquired. It has also allowed the government to continue planning for the project.

Read more: LHC scraps billion dollars Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

Last week, the LHC had scrapped the RRUDP, ruling that the agricultural land can’t be acquired for the project.

Read more: Promising RUDA

The RRUDP is an urban development megaproject in Lahore that runs along the Ravi River. It includes the construction of a 40,000-hectare (100,000-acre) planned city and rehabilitation of the Ravi River into a perennial freshwater body. It is expected to be the largest riverfront in the world when finished. As of January 2021, it had attracted the US $8 billion in foreign investment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to challenge the high court’s decision in the top court.
In a video message, he said that a planned city was being made for the very first time since the creation of Islamabad as a city. He added that the project aimed to curb the expansion of Lahore as it would create waste disposal problems along with the receding of the water table.

