SC tells Punjab IG to improve police monitoring system

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) to improve the police’s monitoring system after the police failed to arrest a suspect whose bail pleas were dismissed by different courts but he is still at large for the past two years.

A two-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case at SC Lahore Registry.

Two years ago, a case of attempted murder was registered against Irfan in Alipur Police Station of Muzaffargarh. The suspect allegedly opened fire at Muzaffar Iqbal and left him injured.

The pre-arrest bail pleas of the suspect were dismissed by the concerned sessions court and the Lahore High Court (LHC). However, he is still at large despite the lapse of two years.

The apex court had also turned down Irfan’s pre-arrest bail petition and ordered his immediate arrest.

Read more: Crime committed abroad: LHC seeks senior lawyers’ aid about case’s registration in country

Pursuant to the court’s order, Punjab IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan appeared before the court and assured that its orders will be implemented at all costs.

IG informed the bench that directives to the related police officers for the arrest of the suspect as well as action against the delinquent policemen have already been issued.

IG said show-cause notices have also been issued along with the initiation of departmental inquiries against the police officials who didn’t comply with court orders.

The court directed IG to ensure the arrest of the suspect and to train and equip investigation officers (IOs) with modern devices for probing purposes. The bench warned that people would start taking the law into their hands if the police are not going to fulfil their responsibility.

Read more: SC summons IG Punjab, RPO Gujranwala over delay in arrest of accused

In the previous hearing on Monday, the apex court had sought the personal appearance of Punjab IG and Gujranwala regional police officer (RPO) over the delay in the arrest of the suspect.