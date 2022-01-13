Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

13th Jan, 2022. 10:16 am

‘Science, Technology & Innovation policy to create economic activities in Pakistan’

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the first-ever National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy of Pakistan would not only bring revolution in the field of science and technology but also create economic activity in the entire country.

“This policy will help encourage technology driven economy through engaging industry, academia and the government,” he said while talking to the APP news agency.

Read more: Dr Atta-ur-Rahman assures KP ministry of full support on science and technology

On January 11, the federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad had approved the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, Sambarial-Kharian Motorway, import of urea from China and privatisation of Guddu and Nandipur power plants.

Briefing media in Islamabad about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, regarding the Electronic Voting Machines, had said the Ministry of Science and Technology had been directed to provide EVMs to the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold next elections in Islamabad through the machines to ensure transparency.

He had said the cabinet also approved electricity tariff adjustment of one rupee per unit for next three months to provide relief to the people.

The information minister had said the cabinet approved launching of a Housing Project on 400 kanals for overseas Pakistanis. He had said overseas Pakistanis could procure apartments in this project through Roshan Digital Accounts.

Read more: ICCBS to host workshop on "Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences"

He had said the government would fetch around two billion dollars through the project. He had said the cabinet also directed to frame a policy to enable foreigners to procure land in Pakistan.

