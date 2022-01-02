Sehat Card facility now fully available in Lahore division: Fawad Ch

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Jan, 2022. 12:41 pm

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing media in Islambad. Image: Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said Sehat Card facility had become fully available in Lahore Division.

“All families residing in Punjab will be eligible for availing medical treatment annually up to Rs1 million in next 45 days,” Chaudhry Fawad said in a tweet.

Read more: Only time will tell if metro train beneficial for people or health card: PM Imran Khan

The minister said the government would bear all the expenses of health treatment of the people under the revolutionary programme.

He shared a list of the hospitals of Lahore division where the health card facility was available.

In response to a Twitterati, he said health card was for every citizen whether he was rich, middle class or poor. “All families are eligible for annual treatment up to Rs1 million without any exception,” he said.

The minister said except Sindh where the provincial government was not providing the facility, citizens of entire Pakistan would take benefit from Sehat Card now.

Read more: Imran Khan launches ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card’ for all citizens of Punjab

On December 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally started the distribution of the Naya Pakistan National Health Card for Punjab province in Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, the premier had said that the founding fathers of Pakistan demonstrated clearly in the objective resolution that Pakistan would be an Islamic welfare state.

Read More

12 mins ago
Dr Yasmin Rashid urges family heads to register with NADRA for health cards

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said only the head of...
14 mins ago
Retrieving land that time forgot

LAHORE: The crackdown has begun.The FIA has finally come into action against...
29 mins ago
PPP’s Punjab challenge

LAHORE: In June this year when the PPP bigwigs threw the gauntlet...
43 mins ago
Where men and mountains meet

Building the Karakoram Highway (KKH) as we know it today was a...
58 mins ago
The Supreme Sacrifice

Karachi: Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas was a member of the Pakistan Air...
1 hour ago
Pakistan Navy Ship ‘Tabuk’ visits port of Duqm in Oman

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk visited port of Duqm in Oman during...