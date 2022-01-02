Sehat Card facility now fully available in Lahore division: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said Sehat Card facility had become fully available in Lahore Division.

“All families residing in Punjab will be eligible for availing medical treatment annually up to Rs1 million in next 45 days,” Chaudhry Fawad said in a tweet.

The minister said the government would bear all the expenses of health treatment of the people under the revolutionary programme.

He shared a list of the hospitals of Lahore division where the health card facility was available.

In response to a Twitterati, he said health card was for every citizen whether he was rich, middle class or poor. “All families are eligible for annual treatment up to Rs1 million without any exception,” he said.

The minister said except Sindh where the provincial government was not providing the facility, citizens of entire Pakistan would take benefit from Sehat Card now.

صحت کارڈ کی سہولت لاہور ڈویژن کے ان ہسپتالوں میں میسر ہے https://t.co/kFT8GXPJYs pic.twitter.com/9sYJvZg8J8 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 2, 2022

صحت کارڈ ہر شہری کیلئے ہے چاہے وہ امیر ہے، مڈل کلاس یا غریب تمام خاندان بلاتخصیص دس لاکھ روپے تک سالانہ علاج کے اھل ہیں ماسوائے سندہ کے جہاں صوبائ حکومت یہ سہولت نہیں دے رہی سارے پاکستان کے شہری اب صحت کارڈ سے فائدہ اٹھائیں گے https://t.co/dOpToRliCb — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 2, 2022

On December 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally started the distribution of the Naya Pakistan National Health Card for Punjab province in Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, the premier had said that the founding fathers of Pakistan demonstrated clearly in the objective resolution that Pakistan would be an Islamic welfare state.