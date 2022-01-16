Sehat Card Plus to provide free liver, kidney transplant in KP: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Kamran Khan Bangash on Sunday announced that the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would now be able to get their kidney and liver transplant free of cost through the Sehat Card Plus.

“The Sehat Card Plus will now provide free liver and kidney transplants to the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will bear the cost of Rs 5 million for liver transplant and Rs 1.4 million for kidney transplant,” he tweeted.

Read more: Govt earmarks Rs400bn for health card scheme in Punjab: Farrukh Habib

This he said after the KP government signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Life Insurance and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. اب صحت کارڈ پلس سے خیبر پختونخوا کے شہریوں کو مفت جگر اور گردہ کی پیوندکاری کی سہولت میسر ہوگی۔ جگر ٹرانسپلانٹ کے 50 لاکھ اور گردہ ٹرانسپلانٹ کے 14 لاکھ روپے کا خرچہ حکومت خیبر پختونخوا برداشت کرے گی۔#KPHealth #SehatCardPlus pic.twitter.com/s40IIxALW0 — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) January 16, 2022

On January 2, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had said the government had earmarked Rs400 billion for the Health Card scheme to facilitate 120 million people of Punjab.

“The Health Card facility has already been provided to the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he had said talking to newsmen at Dogar House in Multan.

Farrukh Habib had said the Health Card scheme was a huge initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and such a health scheme did not exist even in developed countries.

Read more: List of Sehat card Lahore hospitals

Similarly, the government also initiated Ehsaas Programme worth Rs 260 billion to provide relief to the poor segments of society, he had said.