Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 11:46 am

Sehat Card Plus to provide free liver, kidney transplant in KP: Kamran Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Kamran Khan Bangash. Image: File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Kamran Khan Bangash on Sunday announced that the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would now be able to get their kidney and liver transplant free of cost through the Sehat Card Plus.

“The Sehat Card Plus will now provide free liver and kidney transplants to the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will bear the cost of Rs 5 million for liver transplant and Rs 1.4 million for kidney transplant,” he tweeted.

Read more: Govt earmarks Rs400bn for health card scheme in Punjab: Farrukh Habib

This he said after the KP government signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Life Insurance and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

On January 2, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had said the government had earmarked Rs400 billion for the Health Card scheme to facilitate 120 million people of Punjab.

“The Health Card facility has already been provided to the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he had said talking to newsmen at Dogar House in Multan.

Farrukh Habib had said the Health Card scheme was a huge initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and such a health scheme did not exist even in developed countries.

Read more: List of Sehat card Lahore hospitals 

Similarly, the government also initiated Ehsaas Programme worth Rs 260 billion to provide relief to the poor segments of society, he had said.

Read More

49 mins ago
Three wanted criminals shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Three wanted criminals died in exchange of fire with police...
49 mins ago
Stunting shocker

LAHORE: Pakistan is among the top three countries for stunting — low...
1 hour ago
Orange Line — epitome of Pak-China friendship

ISLAMABAD: A familiar broadcast sound from the Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad...
1 hour ago
‘The idea that Omicron is less lethal & will lead to an end to the pandemic is incorrect’

A member of the Scientific Task Force on Covid-19, Professor Dr Javed...
2 hours ago
Bohri Bazaar saga

KARACHI: Memories of shopping with my mother at the Bohri Bazaar for...
2 hours ago
Dividing the metropolis

KARACHI: All the opposition parties of Sindh as well as many of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

shamshan ghat
4 mins ago
Shifting of shamshan ghat demanded

ISLAMABAD: Right in the middle of the thickly populated area at Tipu...
Fitness
5 mins ago
Fitness goals: celebrities who will inspire you to get fit

They say the camera knows it all, and who would know it...
economic
5 mins ago
Debt in developing economies

WASHINGTON: In 2016, the discovery of two large, previously unreported loans sparked...
djokovic
18 mins ago
The Djoker’s Show

Australia's government cancelled the world number one Novak Djokovic's visa for a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600