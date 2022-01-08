Seven die, over 25 get injured in rain-related incidents

LAHORE: At least seven people have died and more than two dozen others injured because of rain and snow-related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Bol news reported on Saturday.

In district Kasur and its suburban areas, roofs of five houses collapsed due to which at least four people died and about 10 others were injured. The wounded were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Kasur, for treatment. A building also foundered which was being used as a dairy farm of buffaloes, resultantly, 23 buffaloes got stuck under its rubble. Eight of them died, while 15 were rescued.

Two young girls died and their father and a young brother were injured after being trapped under the debris as their house caved in due to heavy rainfall on Hafizabad Road in Gujranwala. Rescue sources said the incident took place as pillars of the wooden roof faltered.

Because of torrential rain in Lala Musa, roof of a house caved in leaving a 65-year-old man dead. The deceased was a watchman of a nearby area, said Rescue 1122 sources. Rescue 1122 officials recovered the dead body from rubble and handed it over to its heirs.

Roofs of several houses collapsed in Chiniot, leaving five people, including three women, injured.

Six members of a family got severely hurt as roof of a house caved in near a sports stadium in suburban area of Pattoki, Phool Nagar. Rescue 1122 teams reached at the site and shifted them to RHC hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Bashir, 35, Ubaid, 9, Rimsha, 35, Heera, 2, and Abid, 26.

In Faisalabad’s Yousafabad area, six people got severely injured as bamboo shades fell over them due to rainfall. After first aid, they were shifted to Allied Hospital. The injured include Abdul Hafeez, 52, Yousaf, 50, Zain, 12, Robin, 10, Pervez, 30, and Shahram, 15.

