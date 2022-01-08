Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 05:16 pm

Seven die, over 25 get injured in rain-related incidents

Roofs of several houses collapsed in Chiniot, leaving five people, including three women, injured. Image: File

LAHORE: At least seven people have died and more than two dozen others injured because of rain and snow-related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Bol news reported on Saturday.

In district Kasur and its suburban areas, roofs of five houses collapsed due to which at least four people died and about 10 others were injured. The wounded were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Kasur, for treatment. A building also foundered which was being used as a dairy farm of buffaloes, resultantly, 23 buffaloes got stuck under its rubble. Eight of them died, while 15 were rescued.

Read more: Those responsible for Murree tragedy should be punished: Hasaan Khawar

Two young girls died and their father and a young brother were injured after being trapped under the debris as their house caved in due to heavy rainfall on Hafizabad Road in Gujranwala. Rescue sources said the incident took place as pillars of the wooden roof faltered.

Because of torrential rain in Lala Musa, roof of a house caved in leaving a 65-year-old man dead. The deceased was a watchman of a nearby area, said Rescue 1122 sources. Rescue 1122 officials recovered the dead body from rubble and handed it over to its heirs.

Roofs of several houses collapsed in Chiniot, leaving five people, including three women, injured.

Six members of a family got severely hurt as roof of a house caved in near a sports stadium in suburban area of Pattoki, Phool Nagar. Rescue 1122 teams reached at the site and shifted them to RHC hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Bashir, 35, Ubaid, 9, Rimsha, 35, Heera, 2, and Abid, 26.

In Faisalabad’s Yousafabad area, six people got severely injured as bamboo shades fell over them due to rainfall. After first aid, they were shifted to Allied Hospital. The injured include Abdul Hafeez, 52, Yousaf, 50, Zain, 12, Robin, 10, Pervez, 30, and Shahram, 15.

Read more: Murree declared ‘disaster area’ after at least 21 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall

Meanwhile, a mother and four kids died as roof of a house collapsed because of snowfall in Dogadra village of Upper Dir. Police and local residents carried out rescue work to recover the dead bodies from under the rubble.

Read More

2 hours ago
Opposition grills PTI govt, holds it responsible for Murree tragedy

The leaders of the opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan...
2 hours ago
Hareem Farooq and Osman Khalid Butt's dance video viral on social media

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt and Actress Hareem Farooq's dance video...
2 hours ago
Karachiites be ready! As Karachi eat's festival is back in town

It's that time of year again, foodies! Karachi Eat food festival is...
3 hours ago
Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office

More widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Khyber...
3 hours ago
Pakistan condemns killing of three youth in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan has condemned the persistent killing spree by Indian forces in the...
4 hours ago
Over 20mn families to be facilitated through 'Rashan Karyana' programme: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

FPCCI
52 mins ago
Businessmen ring alarm bell on surging import bill

KARACHI: The business community has warned the government of further widening in...
car gadgets
1 hour ago
As health concerns rise, car gadgets proliferate

LAS VEGAS: With personal health a rising priority around the world, the auto...
1 hour ago
Those responsible for Murree tragedy should be punished: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE: Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar on Saturday said those who were...
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan ‘shocked and upset’ over Murree tragedy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the Murree tragedy, which...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600