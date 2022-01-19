Several injured as blast hits passenger train in Balochistan

A bomb was fixed near the track and it went off as soon as the train passed by it—Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Several people were injured when an explosion hit a passenger train in Balochistan on Tuesday afternoon, local media and railway officials said.

The incident happened a few minutes after the train left the provincial capital of Quetta, an official with the media cell of the Pakistan Railways told Xinhua on condition of anonymity as they were still gathering details of the blast to compile the initial report.

He said that four compartments and the engine of the train derailed as the result of the explosion.

“A bomb was fixed near the track and it went off as soon as the train passed by it,” he added.

According to local media reports, the incident left several people injured who have been shifted to a hospital in Quetta.

