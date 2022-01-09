Federal Minister for Education and President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Punjab Chapter Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday asked Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Khawaja Asif to stop issuing negative and cheap statements over the Murree tragedy and review his irresponsible politics.

Strongly reacting to the statement of PML-N leader about the Murree tragedy, he said that Khawaja’s speech was the worst example of debauched and opportunist politics as the whole nation was grieved over the loss of innocent people’s lives whereas he was settling a score.

It is pertinent to mention here, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif while addressing a party workers’ convention in Sialkot on Sunday also lambasted the PTI government for Murree tragedy and said that the huge loss of human’s lives occurred as the incompetent and inept people were at the helm of affairs.

Khawaja maintained that even voters and supporters of the PTI were admitting the government’s failure in providing good governance to the people of Pakistan.

The minister asserted that the administration had overcome the situation by making its utmost efforts and rescued all stranded people in Murree and shifted them to safe accommodations where they were being provided with meals, warm clothes and medical care.

Responding to Khawaja’s statement, he further said that no conspiracy had been hatched to oust Nawaz Sharif from the power but he had been convicted and disqualified for his massive corruption.

Mahmood further said that he was ready to send Khawaja Asif the verdicts’ copies of the Supreme Court and Accountability Court to rectify his information, claiming that the PML-N had never been in politics by winning election but always remained in government through NRO and deals.

He observed it was the first time that no deal was available for the PML-N, making it difficult for the party leadership to survive as it had always stayed alive on deals.

He asserted that the PTI government has closed the doors of rigging in elections by passing law allowing use of Electronic Voting Machines in upcoming polls, asserting that the PTI was still the most popular party of the country.

He further said that the Pakistani nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving towards progress and development and would soon reach its destination.