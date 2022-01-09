Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 09:08 pm

Shafqat Mahmood asks Khawaja Asif to stop negative politics over Murree tragedy

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood. Image: File

Federal Minister for Education and President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Punjab Chapter Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday asked Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Khawaja Asif to stop issuing negative and cheap statements over the Murree tragedy and review his irresponsible politics.

Strongly reacting to the statement of PML-N leader about the Murree tragedy, he said that Khawaja’s speech was the worst example of debauched and opportunist politics as the whole nation was grieved over the loss of innocent people’s lives whereas he was settling a score.

Read more: Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

It is pertinent to mention here, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif while addressing a party workers’ convention in Sialkot on Sunday also lambasted the PTI government for Murree tragedy and said that the huge loss of human’s lives occurred as the incompetent and inept people were at the helm of affairs.

Khawaja maintained that even voters and supporters of the PTI were admitting the government’s failure in providing good governance to the people of Pakistan.

The minister asserted that the administration had overcome the situation by making its utmost efforts and rescued all stranded people in Murree and shifted them to safe accommodations where they were being provided with meals, warm clothes and medical care.

Read more: Army serves meals to 1,000, treats 300 snow-affected people: ISPR

Responding to Khawaja’s statement, he further said that no conspiracy had been hatched to oust Nawaz Sharif from the power but he had been convicted and disqualified for his massive corruption.

Mahmood further said that he was ready to send Khawaja Asif the verdicts’ copies of the Supreme Court and Accountability Court to rectify his information, claiming that the PML-N had never been in politics by winning election but always remained in government through NRO and deals.

He observed it was the first time that no deal was available for the PML-N, making it difficult for the party leadership to survive as it had always stayed alive on deals.

Read more: Sufficient fuel stock available at PSO outlets in Murree: Hammad

He asserted that the PTI government has closed the doors of rigging in elections by passing law allowing use of Electronic Voting Machines in upcoming polls, asserting that the PTI was still the most popular party of the country.

He further said that the Pakistani nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving towards progress and development and would soon reach its destination.

 

 

Read More

6 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal seeks help from govt's allies to remove 'incompetent' govt

NAROWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday sought help...
7 hours ago
Punjab CM Buzdar 'finally' conducts aerial inspection of Murree after tragedy

After widespread criticism, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar conducted an aerial...
8 hours ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for official visits to Romania, Spain

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday left for Bucharest on...
8 hours ago
Army serves meals to 1,000, treats 300 snow-affected people: ISPR

MURREE: Media wing of armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
9 hours ago
Abuse behind closed doors

KARACHI: One could have envied Sualeha; she seemed to have a perfect...
9 hours ago
Pakistan breaks 1,500 mark in covid cases since October last year

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to strike the people as Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Aisam ul Haq
4 seconds ago
Aisam ul Haq and Alexander Nedovyesov Qualify For Doubles Final of ATP World Ranking Championship

MELBOURNE: Aisam ul Haq of Pakistan and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan qualified...
3 mins ago
Free mobile services being provided to people stranded in Murree, Galliat

On the directions of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the cellular mobile operators...
Nokia G300 vs. OnePlus Nord CE
13 mins ago
Nokia G300 vs. OnePlus Nord CE 5G: 64MP Cameras, 12GB RAM

Nokia G300 vs. OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs Nokia G300, on the...
Iran blacklists 51 Americans over the assassination of Soleimani
21 mins ago
Iran blacklists 51 Americans over the assassination of Soleimani

TEHRAN, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday blacklisted 51...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600