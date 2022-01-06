Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 09:21 pm

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI once again

Vice Chairman of the PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has thanked the PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan to appoint him as Vice Chairman of the PTI again.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, in a tweet said, “It is my utmost privilege & honour to be appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI. I would like to thank founding Chairman Imran Khan for once again reposing confidence in me. Will continue to work with the office bearers, members & workers of the PTI to strengthen our party.

Read More

10 mins ago
Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

LAHORE: For the first time in the country's history a female judge...
13 mins ago
Quran curriculum: LHC expresses reservation over Secy Education

LAHORE:  Hearing a case about declaring the holy Quran as compulsory education,...
33 mins ago
Second Marigold Festival will be held from 7th to 9th Jan at Frere Hall, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that the second Marigold Festival will...
1 hour ago
Pakistani Twitter welcome, celebrate Justice Ayesha Malik’s nomination as SC judge

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday approved the nomination of Justice...
2 hours ago
ECP's report removed mask from PM Imran Khan's face: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the staggering revelations...
2 hours ago
President Dr Arif Alvi contracts Covid-19 again

With fears of a fifth coronavirus wave on the horizon due to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Fakhar Zaman
6 mins ago
BBL 11: Fakhar Zaman makes a poor first impression in BBL 2021-22, watch

BBL 11: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman failed to impress while playing for...
Redmi K50
7 mins ago
Redmi K50 launch timeline, key details, Specifications

The launch date for the Redmi K50 series has been confirmed. The...
10 mins ago
Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

LAHORE: For the first time in the country's history a female judge...
PSX
11 mins ago
KSE-100 Index shed 325 points amid rise in Covid cases

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse adjusted a bit on Thursday as investors opted...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600