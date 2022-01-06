Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI once again

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has thanked the PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan to appoint him as Vice Chairman of the PTI again.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, in a tweet said, “It is my utmost privilege & honour to be appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI. I would like to thank founding Chairman Imran Khan for once again reposing confidence in me. Will continue to work with the office bearers, members & workers of the PTI to strengthen our party.