Shahbaz Gill to visit media houses to demand increase in journalists’ salaries

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said from next week, he would visit offices of all the major news groups with a delegation of journalists and demand an increase in the salaries of journalists.

“When the whole economy is growing at the rate of 5.37 per cent and the media has made a profit of around 40 per cent, then it is incomprehensible not to increase the salary of an ordinary journalist,” Shahbaz Gill tweeted.

اگلے ہفتے سے میں صحافیوں کے ایک وفد کے ساتھ تمام بڑے نیوز گروپس کے دفتروں میں خود جاؤں گا اور صحافیوں کی تنخواہیں بڑھانے کا مطالبہ کریں گے۔ جب پوری معیشت 5.37 پر گرو کر کر ہی ہے۔ میڈیا کو 40% کے قریب منافع ہوا ہے تو ایک عام صحافی کی تنخواہ نہ بڑھانہ سمجھ سے باہر ہے۔ آ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 28, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also urged the media houses to increase workers’ salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation.

In a tweet, he said media houses should show some sense of responsibility and pass on benefits of their profits to their staff. “Our salaried class is affected by inflation and such measures will help this class deal with inflation,” he said.

The government had already taken responsibility of health expenses of masses by launching the ‘Health Card’, he maintained.

On January 15, Fawad Chaudhry had rued that salaries of journalists had not been increased for several years. He had said recently media houses earned 40 per cent profit.

Talking to newsmen at the Lahore Press Club, he had said media house owners increased salaries of anchors, but not the other staff and journalists.

