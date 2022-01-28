Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:35 pm

Shahbaz Gill to visit media houses to demand increase in journalists’ salaries

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:35 pm

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said from next week, he would visit offices of all the major news groups with a delegation of journalists and demand an increase in the salaries of journalists.

“When the whole economy is growing at the rate of 5.37 per cent and the media has made a profit of around 40 per cent, then it is incomprehensible not to increase the salary of an ordinary journalist,” Shahbaz Gill tweeted.

Read more: Fawad asks media groups to open their bank accounts for employees to see

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also urged the media houses to increase workers’ salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation.

In a tweet, he said media houses should show some sense of responsibility and pass on benefits of their profits to their staff. “Our salaried class is affected by inflation and such measures will help this class deal with inflation,” he said.

The government had already taken responsibility of health expenses of masses by launching the ‘Health Card’, he maintained.

On January 15, Fawad Chaudhry had rued that salaries of journalists had not been increased for several years. He had said recently media houses earned 40 per cent profit.

Talking to newsmen at the Lahore Press Club, he had said media house owners increased salaries of anchors, but not the other staff and journalists.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry rues that salaries of journalists not increased for several years

He had said the government would provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the journalists and their families for free through the Sehat Card.

Read More

42 mins ago
Talks underway with social media companies for registration: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan...
59 mins ago
RUDP: LHC says government can not acquire farmland without changing law

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday barred the Punjab government from...
1 hour ago
New cities like RUDA need of the hour for Pakistan, says PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that new cities on...
1 hour ago
Four including cousin of Sarfaraz Bugti killed in Dera Bugti blast

DERA BUGTI: At least four people including a cousin of Balochistan Awami...
2 hours ago
PTI govt defeats opposition at every front, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the opposition parties...
2 hours ago
Govt to approach SC after LHC nullifies Ravi Urban Development Project

SHEIKHUPURA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government would invoke...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

mongolia covid
35 seconds ago
Mongolia registers 2,614 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 2,614 new COVID-19...
Muhammad Rizwan
1 min ago
Mike Haysman was all praise for Muhammad Rizwan’s captaincy

Muhammad Rizwan's captaincy in the first match of PSL 7 versus Karachi...
OMR TO PKR
2 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
AUD TO PKR
5 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600