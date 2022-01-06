Shahbaz Gill wants Maryam, Pervaiz Rashid’s press conferences banned

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has asked the journalist community to boycott media talks of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and senior party leader Pervaiz Rashid.

The minister said this on Twitter while reacting to an alleged leaked audio conversation between Maryam and Pervaiz, in which they badmouthed about senior journalists and discussed how to manage media.

“I read rebuttal of the journalist organisations and saw how the Sharif family has shackled the entire system,” he tweeted.

Gill said following surfacing of the audio, the clumsy words and apologetic attitude made it clear that independent journalism was being pocketed by the Sharif family.

ہم صحافتی تنظیموں سےمطالبہ کرتے ہیں کہ ن لیگ مریم صفدر اور پرویز رشید کی پریس کانفرنسوں کا بائی کاٹ کریں اور ان کے پریس کلب پر داخلے پر پابندی عائد کریں۔ یا پھر آپکا یہ والا ردعمل صرف مڈل کلاس کے لوگوں کے لئے ہے۔ ہم تو جھوٹی خبر پر سوال کریں تو آپ ساری پابندیاں لگا دیتے ہیں https://t.co/Fc6eEYjzV2 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 6, 2022

“We will not allow senior journalists to be called dogs,” he said.

“We demand from the journalist organisations to boycott the press conferences of the PML-N, Maryam Safdar and Pervaiz Rashid and ban their entry in the press clubs. Or

Was your reaction (journalists) was only to impress the middle-class people, Gill asked.

“If we ask about false news, then you impose all restrictions,” he said while referring to a ban on him by five big press clubs of the country (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta) for holding a press conference against journalist Asma Shirazi.