08th Jan, 2022. 07:49 pm

Shahid Afridi expresses grief over situation in Murree situation, blames government

Murree situation

Shahid Afridi expresses grief over situation in Murree situation, blames government

Former Pakistan Cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi expressed grief over the incident in Murree, where more than 21 people died in their cars in snow amid stranded vehicles

 At least 21 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall, authorities said Saturday.

The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said army troops were engaged in evacuating the stranded tourists in Murree.

“What happened in Murree was unfortunate. May God forgive those whose precious lives were lost,” Afridi said in a tweet, lamenting over the government’s “inadequate” arrangements.

He remarked that despite severe weather, people still visited the hill station, not taking warnings issued seriously.

 The people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that continuous snowfall and traffic congestion in Murree following which Pakistan Army, FC and Rangers were called in to assist in rescue operations.

 

