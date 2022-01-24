Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior

ISLAMABAD: In the latest development, Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday resigned as adviser to prime minister on accountability and interior.

In a tweet, Akbar announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan as his adviser. However, he added, he would remain associated with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and keep contributing as member of the legal fraternity.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under [the] leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto,” he said.

According to the sources within the PTI, PM Imran Khan was not happy with Akbar’s performance in handling key pending cases against top leaders of the opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz.

The sources said that the PM was not satisfied with the progress in the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and that the PTI government could not bring him back from London, where he had gone for medical treatment since November 8, 2019.

