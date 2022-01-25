Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:51 am

Shahzad Akbar will have to reveal his assets: Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said Mirza Shahzad Akbar, who recently resigned as adviser to prime minister on accountability and interior, would have to reveal his assets.

“Shahzad Akbar used to hold lengthy lengthy press conferences. He should relay what assets he held before taking the government position and after resigning from it. He should reveal all the details,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said addressing media in Islamabad.

Read more: Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior

He asked him to tell the nation whether Prime Minister Imran Khan removed him or he himself stepped down. He queried that Shahzad Akbar should tell what evidence he had collected in three and a half years against the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders.

The PML-N senior vice president said after three years Imran Khan realised that “the child” was incapable. He said the former advisor of the PM would have to face the accountability and he would have to answer all the questions that the opposition leaders had given.

Corruption was surging by six per cent every year during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said blaming that officers were being appointed in Punjab by giving money.

Read more: Violation of Constitution caused Dhaka fall, APS massacre: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

The PML-N leader said people were bearing the brunt of the government’s incompetency. He said, “What could one expect for the country when its prime minister starts threatening its people.”

Shahid Khaqan blamed that all the big thieves of the country were sitting on the table with the ruling government.

