Staff Reporter BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 06:55 pm

Shehbaz challenges FIA’s probe into money laundering case in Lahore High Court

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif . Image: File

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has challenged Federal Investigation Agency’s probe against him into allegations of money laundering in the Lahore High Court through a writ petition.

In the petition filed through advocate Amjad Pervez, the PML-N president has sought cancellation of FIR and subsequent ​​investigation against him and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

Terming the FIA probe malicious, the counsel said the FIA ​​investigation had so far not revealed any anonymous account of Shehbaz Sharif.

He further said that a money laundering case was already pending against his client in accountability court and under the law of double Jeopardy, two cases could not be made on the same charge.

It is not stated in FIA challan submitted in the trial court that the telegraph transfer caused damage to the national exchequer and no one is accused of cheating in the FIR.

The FIA ​​maliciously had postponed the inquiry for 16 months and it has been reinitiated at the behest of the government, the petition said.

He pointed out that the government was pressurizing the opposition to change allegiances and investigation agencies were being used for political engineering.

Shehbaz Sharif has requested the court to quash the FIR as well as subsequent investigation. He further prayed that till the final disposal of the instant petition, the FIA may be restrained from taking adverse action against him.

