Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:28 pm

Shehbaz fears press freedom’s condition may hamper foreign investment’s flow into Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:28 pm

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Image: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said foreign investment would not come into Pakistan, if the condition of freedom of press remained bad.

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on January 30 released a report regarding situation of freedom of media and journalists in Pakistan, according to which the press freedom has further deteriorated here as compared to the previous two years.

Read more: Imran Khan surpassed those in corruption against whom he joined politics, Shehbaz Sharif

In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif said the CPNE’s ‘Media Freedom Report’ is based on eye-opening facts and it was another indictment against the current government.

“If such reports come then neither Pakistan’s GSP Plus status will remain, nor foreign investment will come into the country,” he said.

The democracy, constitution and people-friendly political parties must seriously consider the contents of the ‘Media Freedom Report’ and formulate a plan of action for the future, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly maintained. He said the report was a proof that the present government was neither democratic nor it had a democratic temperament.

The PML-N leader said the report described how the constitutional right of freedom of expression and media as well as access to information was being suppressed. The report testified that the system of government was a continuation of fascism and dictatorship, he said.

Read more: Opposition slams govt as Pakistan slips 16 places in TI corruption index

He said the facts stated in the ‘Media Freedom Report’ were some of the factors that led to a 16-place increase in Pakistan’s corruption rankings. He said every democracy and constitution-loving patriotic Pakistani had bowed his head with regret over the report.

The facts stated in the ‘Media Freedom Report’ would have to be taken seriously and corrective measures would have to be taken at the federal and provincial levels, he said.

Read More

1 hour ago
Resource allocation mechanism under PFC our core demand: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party leader Chairperson Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that...
1 hour ago
Fawad Chaudhry urges political parties to unite for constitutional amendment

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry urged the political parties to...
2 hours ago
Textile industry booming due to PTI policy, claims Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday claimed that the...
2 hours ago
Medical students announce to hold rallies across Balochistan, in Karachi

QUETTA: Medical students have announced to hold protest rallies across Balochistan on...
2 hours ago
Karachi sees steady rise in coronavirus cases

KARACHI: The Sindh capital is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases...
3 hours ago
Information minister expresses concern over safety of journalists in interior Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed concern...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sindh govt forms committee to compensate fire-affected traders of Sadar markets
8 mins ago
Sindh govt forms committee to compensate fire-affected traders of Sadar markets

KARACHI: City Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the Sindh...
Jacinda Ardern
11 mins ago
New Zealand PM tests negative for COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested negative for COVID-19...
new zealand covid
21 mins ago
New Zealand reports 91 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 91 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
Kenya covid
29 mins ago
Kenya administers 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as infections subside

NAIROBI - Kenya has administered over 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600