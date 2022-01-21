A special court (offences in bank) in Lahore on Friday came hard on the officials of federal investigation agency (FIA) over non-submission of challan against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the relevant court on the charges of money laundering and remarked “all of you (FIA officials) are useless”.

As the hearing started, judge Sardar Tahir Sabir reminded the FIA officials that during the previous hearing the agency’s application was accepted and the court had held that “this court has no more jurisdiction to conduct proceedings in the case and the challan (investigating report under section 173 CrPC) should be submitted before a Special Judge (Central-I) (commonly known as FIA court). The accused were also asked to file fresh bail applications before the relevant court. The judge had also returned the challan to the FIA to be submitted before a Special Judge (Central-I).

“You all are useless and don’t do anything. Wouldn’t it be nice if you are doing the right thing,” the Judge angrily remarked.

The court further said that since it had decided on the last hearing that it lacked the jurisdiction and the case should be transferred to the special court central-1, but FIA officials paid no heed to the court’s order.

When Shehbaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez pointed out that the FIA had wasted 16 months in submitting challan, the court endorsed his arguments and asked the FIA why it didn’t submit the challan and remarked “all of you are useless”.

The court extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till January 28 and directed the FIA to submit challan by January 24 in the relevant court. FIA officials assured the court that needful would be done. The accused had also been asked to appear before the new court on next hearing along with the fresh bail applications.

Hamza appeared before the court while an application for exemption from personal appearance was filed on behalf of Shehbaz as he was suffering from Corona. The court allowed the application.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct – of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.