Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 01:46 pm

Shehbaz Sharif asks ECP to disclose details of PTI’s foreign funding

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Image: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said it was the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make public all the details of the foreign funding of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

In a statement, Sharif demanded the ECP to bring to light the eight volumes of PTI’s documents and bank statements caught in the foreign funding case.

Read more: Has ECP ‘exposed’ PTI’s foreign funding?

The eight volumes contained details of all secret PTI bank accounts and foreign funding, he maintained.
It was illegal to keep the volumes secret. All records, bank accounts, and foreign funding details should be disclosed, he added.

“The purpose behind the investigation was to bring the record to light, not hide it.”

He asked that the election regulatory body not heed any pressure, request or threat to hide the record, and the facts were the trust of the people.

“The concealment of the foreign funding case speaks volumes about Imran Khan’s guilt. The record of PTI accounts found by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been exposed,” he added.

The PML-N president said that six foreign recognised bank accounts of the PTI including in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Finland, Norway and other hidden details should be made public.

Read more: Govt wants ECP to release reports on major parties’ foreign funding

“Eight volumes, 28 bank accounts and related documents cannot be hidden, and the one who would hide it would be a criminal in the eyes of the law,” he said while adding that attempts had been made to conceal the record for seven years, but now the truth could no longer be hidden.

Read More

18 hours ago
Sindh reports 39 Omicron cases over two days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that...
18 hours ago
Sindh Opposition leader expresses solidarity with NICVD protestors

KARACHI- Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, paid...
18 hours ago
COAS Bajwa urges swift mechanism for channeling humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday...
20 hours ago
PPP announces to start Kissan March on January 21

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday announced to kick-off Kissan March against...
20 hours ago
SCBA to challenge lifelong disqualification under article 62 I-F

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is going to file a plea...
20 hours ago
IHC bars CDA to demolish shanty towns in capital city

ISLAMABAD:  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday barred the Capital Development...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

saudi
8 mins ago
Visit permits to Prophet (PBUH) tomb limited to men: Saudi Ministry

CAIRO: Only Muslim men are allowed to get permits to visit the...
COVID-19
27 mins ago
COVID-19 death number in U.S. likely undercounted: expert

LONDON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The true number of deaths from the...
poland
59 mins ago
Poland records 100,000 Covid-linked deaths

WARSAW: More than 100,000 people have died in Poland from Covid since...
pakistan
1 hour ago
Pakistan reports 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Monday reported 1,467 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600