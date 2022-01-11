Shehbaz Sharif asks ECP to disclose details of PTI’s foreign funding

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said it was the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make public all the details of the foreign funding of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

In a statement, Sharif demanded the ECP to bring to light the eight volumes of PTI’s documents and bank statements caught in the foreign funding case.

The eight volumes contained details of all secret PTI bank accounts and foreign funding, he maintained.

It was illegal to keep the volumes secret. All records, bank accounts, and foreign funding details should be disclosed, he added.

“The purpose behind the investigation was to bring the record to light, not hide it.”

He asked that the election regulatory body not heed any pressure, request or threat to hide the record, and the facts were the trust of the people.

“The concealment of the foreign funding case speaks volumes about Imran Khan’s guilt. The record of PTI accounts found by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been exposed,” he added.

The PML-N president said that six foreign recognised bank accounts of the PTI including in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Finland, Norway and other hidden details should be made public.

“Eight volumes, 28 bank accounts and related documents cannot be hidden, and the one who would hide it would be a criminal in the eyes of the law,” he said while adding that attempts had been made to conceal the record for seven years, but now the truth could no longer be hidden.