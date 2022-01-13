Shehbaz Sharif expresses reservation over expected hike in petrol price

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed reservation over possibility of increase in prices of petrol and diesel, Bol news reported.

“After three days, the reports of increase in prices of the petroleum products up to Rs6 a liter is worrying. The reports are feared to give rise to stockpiling of petrol in the country,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

He asked the government to immediately take action against hoarding of petrol in the market because of the reports of expected increase in petroleum product prices.

“The protection of the rights of ordinary consumers is the legal and administrative responsibility of the government. If there is a crisis then the government will be responsible, I am warning in advance,” he said.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly said the rising petrol prices would further fuel inflation. Every day a new accident showed that there was no such thing as a government in the country, he maintained.

The nation was sometimes facing wheat, flour, sometimes sugar, fertilizer and sometimes petrol crises, he said.

On the eve of New Year, the prices of petroleum products were increased up to Rs4 per litre by the government.

