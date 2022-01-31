Sigh of relief: PM defers summary of fuel price hike

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday deferred the summary of the hike in prices of petroleum products, Bol News reported.

The existing rates of petroleum products will stay in place for the first 15 days of February 2022.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, said that the PM did not approve the summary of increasing petrol by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14.

وزیراعظم نے پٹرول 11 روپے ڈیزل 14 روپے بڑھانے کی سمری کو منظور نہیں کیا۔ وزیراعظم نے کہا کہ پوری دنیا میں بڑھتی مہنگائی کی وجہ سے تیل کی قیمتیں بڑھ رہی ہیں لیکن پاکستانی عوام کو اس مہنگائی سے بچانے کے لئے حکومت ہر ممکن کوشش کرے گی۔ اس لئے وزیراعظم نے اس سمری کو ڈیفر کردیا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 31, 2022

“The prime minister said that oil prices are rising due to global rise in inflation but the government would do its best to save the people of Pakistan from inflation,” he wrote in his tweet.

During winter, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations have remained shut in Sindh and Balochistan.

