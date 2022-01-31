Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:35 pm

Sigh of relief: PM defers summary of fuel price hike

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:35 pm
Petrol Price in Pakistan

Petrol Price in Pakistan to remain unchanged. Image: File

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday deferred the summary of the hike in prices of petroleum products, Bol News reported.

The existing rates of petroleum products will stay in place for the first 15 days of February 2022.

Read more: Surging oil prices likely to keep rupee under pressure

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, said that the PM did not approve the summary of increasing petrol by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14.

“The prime minister said that oil prices are rising due to global rise in inflation but the government would do its best to save the people of Pakistan from inflation,” he wrote in his tweet.

During winter, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations have remained shut in Sindh and Balochistan.

Read more: Stocks remain bullish on IMF deal development

This has led to a surge in the demand for petrol while increasing agricultural and construction activity in the country accounts for the rise in demand for diesel, a primary fuel for heavy vehicles.

Even a nominal increase in fuel prices, particularly petrol, disturbs the monthly budgets of millions of households in the country. The masses have welcomed the premier’s decision of deferring the summary and said it is important for combatting inflation.

Read More

1 hour ago
Famous Author Nemrah Ahmed expressed her displeasure over Aye-Musht-e-Khaak

The controversy over harmful content in Pakistani shows has been brought up...
3 hours ago
Govt permitted to auction Ishaq Dar's Lahore house

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to the federal...
3 hours ago
ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects for Punjab worth Rs130b

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in...
3 hours ago
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has clarified media reports that the Ministry of...
4 hours ago
Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani announces to resign from the post of Opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: Senate Opposition Leader Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday said that he...
4 hours ago
IHC issues notice to Chairman NAB in Musharraf assets case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice in contempt...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast
8 mins ago
Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast

Parizaad: The blockbuster hit drama serials finally ends after a grand release of its...
US urges allies to repatriate IS detainees after Syria prison attack
18 mins ago
US urges allies to repatriate IS detainees after Syria prison attack

WASHINGTON, Jan 31, 2022 (AFP) - The United States on Monday urged its...
Mouni Roy
21 mins ago
Watch Suraj Nambiar kisses wife Mouni Roy before entering the house

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...
32 mins ago
Sindh CM felicitates nation as 3bn tonnes coal reserves discovered in Thar

In a significant success, the coal mining company on Monday discovered large...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600