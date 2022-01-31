Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:23 pm

Sindh CM felicitates nation as 3bn tonnes coal reserves discovered in Thar

In a significant success, the coal mining company on Monday discovered large coal reserves in Block-1 of Thar coalfield.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has felicitated the whole nation on the discovery of the reserves. He also felicitated the Chinese company tasked with drilling in Block-1 of the coalfield.

Shah labelled the discovery of reserves as the second-biggest achievement of the Sindh government in line with the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The chief minister said reserves of three-billion tonnes of coal equivalent to five billion barrels of crude oil have been found in Block-1 of Thar coalfield. He added that the reserves were discovered on Monday morning after drilling 145-metres deep.

The Thar coalfield is located in the Thar Desert in the Tharparkar district of Sindh province. The deposits, considered to be the 16th largest coal reserves in the world, were discovered in 1991 by the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) and the United States Agency for International Development.

A total of 175 billion tonnes of coal resource potential has been assessed. This is equivalent to the total oil reserves of Saudi Arabia and Iran combined and can be used to produce 100,000 megawatts (MWs) of electric power for 300 years.

