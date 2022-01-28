Sindh CM takes notice of prime accused's escape in Dua Mangi case

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:25 pm

Sindh CM takes notice of escape of prime accused in Dua Mangi case

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah—Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the escape of the main accused in the Dua Mangi case and directed IG Sindh police and the Home Secretary to take action against the police officers involved in it.

The main suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case escaped from police custody on Friday after deceiving officers with a false promise of “shopping”, sources privy to the development told BOL News.

The suspect, Zohaib Qureshi, a relative of Bashir Qureshi, leader of a Sindhi nationalist group, Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz,  escaped from the Tariq Road area of the metropolis.

According to the details obtained by the investigators, the court police escorted the suspect from an anti-terrorism court to a shopping mall from where he managed to escape.

Ferozabad police station has taken the two policemen into custody for their alleged involvement and negligence in the escape.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped on November 30, 2019, from the upscale Defence Housing Authority area. She was released after the payment of an undisclosed ransom amount. On March 18, police announced to arrest the suspects involved in her kidnapping. The police, later, also revealed that the suspects had been involved in the kidnapping of a girl, Bisma Saleem, as well from the same area.

Both the kidnapping cases were under trial at two separate anti-terrorism courts.

The sources said that the suspect also used to receive extortion from the people living and working at the city’s Industrial Zone, adding that the police department has not yet expedited efforts to arrest him.

