Sindh decides to continue educational activities amid rising Covid cases

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided not to close educational institutes despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

This was decided during a meeting of the provincial task force of coronavirus, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The task force decided that the educational activities would continue.

It also decided to conduct a survey of all the private and public hospitals and review their capacity as well as requirements, as the coronavirus positivity ratio continues to increase in the country.

CM Shah said the government has declared wearing a mask at public places, including marriage halls and markets, mandatory.

“The government officer, who will not wear a mask, will be fined up to the salary of one day,” he said.

The forum was directed to give food at marriage ceremonies in boxes. Only vaccinated people would be allowed to enter markets and to ensure this the market managements must check their vaccination cards.

The provincial government has decided to speed the vaccination campaign. It also directed to strictly implement the standard operating procedures of coronavirus.

The chief minister said coronavirus cases were increasing because of negligence. If the masses cooperated, we could control the fresh wave of coronavirus, he said.