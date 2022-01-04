Sindh govt robbed Karachiites of their constitutional rights: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday said the Sindh government had robbed the people of Karachi of their constitutional rights.

“The rights taken from them in the local government bill should be returned,” Hafiz Naeem said talking to media in Karachi during a sit-in protest outside the Sindh Assembly.

He also announced that the party would continue the protest until the Sindh government withdrew the LG bill.

He said it had become imperative for them to take to the streets for their rights. Staging protest and sit-in was a democratic act, he said adding that marching towards the Sindh Chief Minister House was also in their plan.

“We are raising our voice for Sindh. What enmity do you have against Karachi? Why is it deprived of its rights?” he asked.

The JI Karachi chief said the provincial government wanted to turn the issue of the struggle against the LG bill into a conflict between Muhajirs and Sindhis. He said the Sindh government had taken rein of all the local bodies institutions.

He said the provincial government took revenue and taxes from Karachi, nevertheless, it had nothing to give in return.

Hafiz Naeem also rued over the condition of public schools. He said none of the Sindh Assembly members, even its employees or education department officials want their children to study at public schools because of the extremely low standard of education there.

He said the provincial government had been announcing to bring hundreds of new buses for the last five years, but not a single bus could be brought. He said Karachi had given more than Rs9,000 billion to the centre during the incumbent government’s tenure, however, the federal government gave the megalopolis only 80 buses as a charity.