Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 08:47 pm

Sindh LG Act is not a ‘holy book’ which cannot be changed, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab. Image: File

Karachi Administrator, Sindh Government Spokesperson and Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Sindh Local Government Act is not a ‘holy book’ which cannot be changed.

“The mayor has been given powers and he will be in charge of ten to twelve departments. The political party that used to teach ethics is now witnessing cases of embezzlement in its accounts and funds. We are in touch with all political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM, ANP, PSP and JUI.”

Read more: Sindh govt not procured even a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine, claims Fawad

The administrator expressed these views while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Redevelopment Kakri Sports Complex under Karachi Neighborhood Development Project in Karachi.

He said that the PPP had fulfilled another promise as earlier it had constructed People’s Square Burns Road under Neighborhood Hood Scheme and now four more big projects were being underway.

He said, “Kakri Ground where Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s marriage took place, has a historical significance and is a very important place for those who love sports.”

“Now a modern football stadium, gymnasium, open public space are being built at Kikri Ground and these sports complexes will be completed in the next one year,” he added.

Read more: A dangerous game

Wahab said that this was a gift for the people of Lyari on the occasion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s birthday, adding that Lyari was a stronghold of the PPP and known for its sports as it led in football, boxing, cycling.

He maintained that the city government was going to launch four such projects in the next ten day, adding that Boat Basin food street work would begin in next ten days while four parks were being built in the adjoining areas.

“Sherpao Ground in Malir is being started and a project is also being commenced in Kharadar. The construction of Malir Kala Board road has been ordered by Sindh Chief Minister and work on it is also going to start,” said the administrator.

He asserted that no one served Karachi and fulfilled promises except the PPP government, adding that the work was being carried out all over Sindh as per the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Shazia Singar, Senator Yousuf Baloch, PPP Karachi Division General Secretary Javed Nagori, District South President Khalil Hot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Vice Chairman Najmi Alam, Project Director Nazir Memon, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

 

Read More

25 mins ago
SHCC imposes Rs1.4 million penalty on quack doctors

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) on Wednesday imposed a penalty...
27 mins ago
LHC dismisses bail plea of female accused arrested for Johar Town bomb blast

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of...
33 mins ago
Local govt official challenges fourth transfer in eight months

LAHORE: The chief officer of Punjab’s local government department has challenged his...
38 mins ago
Pakistan to hold two-day 'international seminar' on corruption from Jan 6-7

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will hold a two-day “international seminar” on corruption from tomorrow...
40 mins ago
SC bars cantonment boards from closing private educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday barred 42 cantonment boards...
52 mins ago
Rights of Balochistan fishermen being ensured, says PM Imran  

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the development of the people...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

cement sector
7 mins ago
Pakistan bourse slightly up on profit taking in cement sector

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market moved both ways where profit taking was...
World Record
15 mins ago
World record: Punjab woman pulls 12,000 kg Bus Using Her Hair

The Guinness World Records Instagram page posts vintage videos and photos displaying...
Hiba Bukhari shares lovely photos from her Mayun   
16 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari shares lovely photos from her Mayun   

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who had made waves online after their...
Deepika Padukone
23 mins ago
Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, And Other Celebrities Wished The Deepika Padukone on Birthday

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. Many celebrities, including Katrina...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600