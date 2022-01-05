Karachi Administrator, Sindh Government Spokesperson and Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Sindh Local Government Act is not a ‘holy book’ which cannot be changed.

“The mayor has been given powers and he will be in charge of ten to twelve departments. The political party that used to teach ethics is now witnessing cases of embezzlement in its accounts and funds. We are in touch with all political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM, ANP, PSP and JUI.”

The administrator expressed these views while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Redevelopment Kakri Sports Complex under Karachi Neighborhood Development Project in Karachi.

He said that the PPP had fulfilled another promise as earlier it had constructed People’s Square Burns Road under Neighborhood Hood Scheme and now four more big projects were being underway.

He said, “Kakri Ground where Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s marriage took place, has a historical significance and is a very important place for those who love sports.”

“Now a modern football stadium, gymnasium, open public space are being built at Kikri Ground and these sports complexes will be completed in the next one year,” he added.

Wahab said that this was a gift for the people of Lyari on the occasion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s birthday, adding that Lyari was a stronghold of the PPP and known for its sports as it led in football, boxing, cycling.

He maintained that the city government was going to launch four such projects in the next ten day, adding that Boat Basin food street work would begin in next ten days while four parks were being built in the adjoining areas.

“Sherpao Ground in Malir is being started and a project is also being commenced in Kharadar. The construction of Malir Kala Board road has been ordered by Sindh Chief Minister and work on it is also going to start,” said the administrator.

He asserted that no one served Karachi and fulfilled promises except the PPP government, adding that the work was being carried out all over Sindh as per the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Shazia Singar, Senator Yousuf Baloch, PPP Karachi Division General Secretary Javed Nagori, District South President Khalil Hot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Vice Chairman Najmi Alam, Project Director Nazir Memon, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.