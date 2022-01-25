Slain crime reporter Hasnain Shah laid to rest in Lahore

A large number of people and police personnel gather around the car of slain crime reporter Hasnain Shah in front of Lahore Press Club on Monday. Image courtesy/Twitter

Funeral prayer of slain senior crime reporter of a private TV channel Hasnain Shah was offered in front of Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

A large number of journalists and members of civil society attended the funeral prayer. President Lahore Press Club Azam Ch, Secretary Lahore Press Club Abdul Majeed Sajid and members of governing body of the Lahore Press Club also attended the funeral prayer.

He was later laid to rest at a local graveyard.

The Punjab Government spokesman Hasaan Khawar was also among the participants. The senior crime reporter Hasnain Shah was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in broad day light in front of the Lahore Press Club, Simla Pahari Chowk, on Monday afternoon.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. Journalist community has condemned the brutal killing of the journalist and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.