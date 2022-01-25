Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:01 pm

Slain crime reporter Hasnain Shah laid to rest in Lahore

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:01 pm

A large number of people and police personnel gather around the car of slain crime reporter Hasnain Shah in front of Lahore Press Club on Monday. Image courtesy/Twitter

Funeral prayer of slain senior crime reporter of a private TV channel Hasnain Shah was offered in front of Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

A large number of journalists and members of civil society attended the funeral prayer. President Lahore Press Club Azam Ch, Secretary Lahore Press Club Abdul Majeed Sajid and members of governing body of the Lahore Press Club also attended the funeral prayer.

He was later laid to rest at a local graveyard.

The Punjab Government spokesman Hasaan Khawar was also among the participants. The senior crime reporter Hasnain Shah was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in broad day light in front of the Lahore Press Club, Simla Pahari Chowk, on Monday afternoon.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. Journalist community has condemned the brutal killing of the journalist and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Read More

57 mins ago
Buzdar inaugurates rescue 1122 ambulance service for 79 Tehsils

Rescue 1122 service has crossed another milestone as Chief Minister Punjab Sardar...
1 hour ago
FBR unfreezes PIA accounts after high-level meeting

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday unfreeze the accounts...
3 hours ago
LHC scraps billion dollars Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday scrapped government's billion dollars...
3 hours ago
FIA arrests three in Peshawar for involvement in illegal currency exchange, hawala hundi

LAHORE: Continuing its crackdown, the Corporate Banking Circle (CBC) of Federal Investigation...
4 hours ago
Maintainability of plea seeking meeting with Aafia Siddiqui questioned

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted time to counsel...
5 hours ago
Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen upon completion of sentences

Pakistan on Tuesday released 20 Indian fishermen and repatriated them to India...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

What will be different in Ahmad Ali Butt’s 'Bacha Log Game Show'?
4 mins ago
What will be different in Ahmad Ali Butt’s ‘Bacha Log Game Show’?

For the first time in Pakistani history, famous actor Ahmad Ali Butt...
Xi Focus: Xi stresses solid implementation of decisions, arrangements on carbon peaking, neutrality
6 mins ago
Xi Focus: Xi stresses solid implementation of decisions, arrangements on carbon peaking, neutrality

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist...
Changan Karvaan
8 mins ago
Changan Karvaan price hikes in Pakistan 2022 mini-budget

In Pakistan, Changan Master Motors Limited (MCML) has raised the price of...
Shilpa Shetty
9 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty cleared of obscenity charges over 2007 Richard Gere kiss

Shilpa Shetty, an Indian actress, has been legally cleared of obscenity charges...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement