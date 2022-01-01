Smart lockdown in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal after 12 Omicron cases surface

KARACHI: The local authorities imposed a smart lockdown in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block 7 area of ​​the city for two weeks after 12 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were confirmed, Bol News reported on Saturday.

“A smart lockdown has been imposed in the affected areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal,” read a notification issued in this regard.

The authorities also ordered strict implementation of wearing facemasks, banning all kinds of free movement. However, shops selling food items, bakeries and pharmacies were allowed to remain open.

On Friday, Chairman National Command and Operation Centre Asad Umar had announced that Pakistan had successfully achieved the target of vaccinating 70million people by 2021 end that some people thought was impossible.

“…the goal of complete vaccination of 70 million people by the end of 2021 has been achieved.”

“I am grateful for the tireless work of the NCOC team, the federation, especially provincial administrations and the health teams,” Umar had added.

In December last year, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed 79 cases of Omicron across the country, claiming that it had also isolated the patients and initiated contact tracing to control the spread of the variant.