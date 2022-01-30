Smog, cold exacerbating health issues 

Bacterial and viral infections are on the rise in the plains, including Lahore

LAHORE: The smog and biting cold have alarmingly increased the rate of weather-related diseases, especially among the elderly and children.

Bacterial and viral infections are on the rise in the plains including Lahore due to the accumulation of hazardous pollutants and dust particles in the atmosphere.

Medical experts have advised precautionary measures especially for those children and elderly people who have weak immunity.

“Smog and severe cold have increased eye, skin and lung-related ailments. Body itching and red eyes are common complaints currently. Proper washing of the eyes after returning indoors and especially before going to bed should be a must to avoid complications”, said Dr Mohammad Daood, a public health specialist working at the Community Medicine Department of the King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital, while talking to Bol News.

He also said that depression and anxiety were also common complaints from patients during the winter.

“Depression and anxiety are common during the cold weather as lesser exposure to the sunlight causes vitamin D deficiency. Calcium and vitamin D deficiencies could lead to depression and anxiety”, he explained.

He also laid emphasis on consuming balanced diet including fruits, fresh vegetables and liquids for enhancing the immunity, and suggested the public refrain from having junk food.

“Skin dryness and allergy to the extent of psoriasis, itching, scabies, dermatitis, chilblains, seborrhoea, acne, melasma and pruritus are quite common these days”, said a seasoned physician Dr Abdul Rauf who runs a clinic in the thickly populated Farooq Ganj area in the city.

Psoriasis is a long-lasting autoimmune disease which is characterised by the appearance of patches on the skin that are typically red, itchy, and scaly. It occurs on the knees, elbows, and scalp, and can also affect the torso, palms, and soles of the feet. “Severe cold and pollution leads to such a condition within a week after the patients get infected”, said Dr Abdul Rauf, adding that more than 50 per cent of the patients visiting his clinic were victims of skin-related diseases. He said that healthy lifestyle and balanced diet were key to avoid skin-related diseases.

“People should bathe regularly and apply petroleum jelly or moisturizers to avoid skin dryness and rashes. Avoid sharing handkerchief, towel and blanket with the ones who are infected,” he said.

“Smog and extreme cold are also causing pneumonia, pain in the joints, respiratory tract infection, cough and flu, tonsillitis, pharyngitis, wheezy chest, high fever and stomach disorders”, he apprised.

“Wear warm clothes and properly cover heads while going outside. Extra care should be done for asthma patients, elderly people and children to avoid complications”, the doctor advised and added that people should avoid self-medication and medicines and multivitamins should be taken after consulting doctors.