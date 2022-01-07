SNGPL disconnects thousands of connections for using gas compressors

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected thousands of gas supply connections from different areas of Lahore for using gas compressors.

The concerned authority launched an operation against the use of compressors which cause disruption in overall gas supply, BOL News reported on Friday.

The officials said that the disconnected connections would not be restored for three months and the gas meter would be confiscated.

Gas shortage continues to worsen across the country during winter.

Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Quetta among several other cities faced low gas pressure.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Aneeza Fatima tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the non-availability of gas and demanded that the federal government should ensure the availability of the utility in every household by all means.

“The non-availability of natural gas speaks volumes about the incapacity of the government,” she added.

The resolution further stated that the winter season still had not reached its peak while there was already a disruption in gas supply to both commercial and domestic consumers.

The announcement of providing gas to the masses only three times a day shows the incumbent government’s inability to fulfill their needs.

“Although it is the prime responsibility of the state and the incumbent government to provide facilities and mitigate the problems they are facing, gas has become expensive and is unavailable since the PTI rose to power,” the resolution read.

“I urge the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led federal government to ensure maximum relief to the masses in these hard times,” Fatima concluded.