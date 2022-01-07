Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 03:31 pm

SNGPL disconnects thousands of connections for using gas compressors

SNGPL disconnects thousands of connections for using gas compressors

Gas shortage continues to worsen across the country—Image: File

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected thousands of gas supply connections from different areas of Lahore for using gas compressors.

The concerned authority launched an operation against the use of compressors which cause disruption in overall gas supply, BOL News reported on Friday.

The officials said that the disconnected connections would not be restored for three months and the gas meter would be confiscated.

Read more: Industries facing huge losses due to gas supply shortage

Gas shortage continues to worsen across the country during winter.

Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Quetta among several other cities faced low gas pressure.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Aneeza Fatima tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the non-availability of gas and demanded that the federal government should ensure the availability of the utility in every household by all means.

“The non-availability of natural gas speaks volumes about the incapacity of the government,” she added.

The resolution further stated that the winter season still had not reached its peak while there was already a disruption in gas supply to both commercial and domestic consumers.

Also read: SSGC facing gas shortfall of 250mmcfd

The announcement of providing gas to the masses only three times a day shows the incumbent government’s inability to fulfill their needs.

“Although it is the prime responsibility of the state and the incumbent government to provide facilities and mitigate the problems they are facing, gas has become expensive and is unavailable since the PTI rose to power,” the resolution read.

“I urge the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led federal government to ensure maximum relief to the masses in these hard times,” Fatima concluded.

Read More

3 mins ago
Bad weather forces PIA to divert three Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) diverted its three domestic and international flights...
4 mins ago
ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to students

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted an intelligence-based operation and nabbed a...
1 hour ago
OIC seminar urges states to introduce strong anti-corruption legislations

The seventh international seminar of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent...
2 hours ago
BSEK to announce SSC Part 1 science result 2021 at 3PM today

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will announce SSC Part 1 Result...
2 hours ago
Pakistan to launch its 7th national census this year

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday...
2 hours ago
Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in combating Covid-19: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated that Pakistan performed exceptionally well...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bad weather forces PIA to divert three Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad
3 mins ago
Bad weather forces PIA to divert three Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) diverted its three domestic and international flights...
ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics in educational institutes
4 mins ago
ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to students

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted an intelligence-based operation and nabbed a...
FIA
4 mins ago
FIA summons Binance representative in multibillion crypto scam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a notice to summon...
8 mins ago
Anushka Sharma drops the first look of Chakda Xpress

What a comeback actress Anushka Sharma has made after years with Chakda...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600